EMEA News
IBIA Selects Copenhagen to Host November Convention
Wednesday July 11, 2018
Canal scene in Copenhagen (file image/pixabay)
The International Bunker Industry Association's (IBIA) annual convention is to take place in Denmark's capital city in early November.
The two-day event, where the spotlight is firmly on the coming change to the sulfur content of bunker fuel in force from 2020, includes an exhibition, a bunker industry training course and workshops on compliance and ethics.
The convention runs in Copenhagen from 6 to 8 November, IBIA said.
IBIA is a trade association representing all shades of opinion within the bunker industry.
For more information, contact, click on the website or email: convention@ibia.net.