IBIA Selects Copenhagen to Host November Convention

Wednesday July 11, 2018

The International Bunker Industry Association's (IBIA) annual convention is to take place in Denmark's capital city in early November.

The two-day event, where the spotlight is firmly on the coming change to the sulfur content of bunker fuel in force from 2020, includes an exhibition, a bunker industry training course and workshops on compliance and ethics.

The convention runs in Copenhagen from 6 to 8 November, IBIA said.

IBIA is a trade association representing all shades of opinion within the bunker industry.

For more information, contact, click on the website or email: convention@ibia.net.

