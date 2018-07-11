IBIA Selects Copenhagen to Host November Convention

Canal scene in Copenhagen (file image/pixabay)

The International Bunker Industry Association's (IBIA) annual convention is to take place in Denmark's capital city in early November.

The two-day event, where the spotlight is firmly on the coming change to the sulfur content of bunker fuel in force from 2020, includes an exhibition, a bunker industry training course and workshops on compliance and ethics.

The convention runs in Copenhagen from 6 to 8 November, IBIA said.

IBIA is a trade association representing all shades of opinion within the bunker industry.

For more information, contact, click on the website or email: convention@ibia.net.