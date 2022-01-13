Titan LNG to Supply Gas-Powered Ferry in Marseilles

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Titan will soon launch LNG bunker supply at Marseilles. File Image / Pixabay

Gas firm Titan LNG is set to supply LNG as a bunker fuel to a new ferry in Marseilles.

The company has won a tender to supply Corsica Linea's new ro-pax ferry the A Galeotta with LNG, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Titan plans to supply the ferry by truck at first before the arrival of the 4,500 m3 LNG bunker delivery vessel Krios in the region. The delivery vessel is due to enter service next year.

"Expanding our operations to the Mediterranean region will enhance the availability of LNG and bioLNG," Niels den Nijs, CEO of Titan LNG, said in the statement.

"Expanding infrastructure will help consolidate LNG as a leading sustainable marine fuel across the region.

"As a result, we hope to see more shipowners investing in LNG and bioLNG.

"I am delighted to be able to announce this partnership and I look forward to further expansion of LNG in the Mediterranean region and beyond."