Wartsila Sees Potential in Carbon Capture

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mock up of what ship might look like. Image Credit / Wartsila.



Alternative fuels production can involve producing greenhouse gas leading Finnish engineer Wartsila to see the potential in 'carbon transporter'.

As the demand for carbon storage increases, so the arguement runs, the need to transport the gas to a specific locations is likely to grow.

With that future scape in mind, the firm has come up with a vessel design which has been approved in principle by class society DNV.

"Wärtsilä has carried out an intensive engineering analysis to formulate an optimum design for the vessels' containment system and cargo handling systems, bearing in mind the specific nature of liquid carbon dioxide (LCO2)," the company said

"Since new LCO2 Carriers are an emerging concept and requires detailed attention during conceptual level, Wärtsilä's experience and know-how in gas cargo and handling systems proved invaluable to the results," it added.

Carbon capture would come up in the production of alternative forms of energy. Green hydrogen, for example is produced by using renewable energy such as wind or solar power; blue hydrogen is produced by using fossil fuels where th resulting carbon output is stored.