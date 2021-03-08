Bunker Holding Hires Business Development Manager From World Fuel Services

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will be based in Copenhagen. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding has hired a new business development manager from World Fuel Services.

Kim Post Hansen has joined Bunker Holding as business development manager, based in Copenhagen, according to an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Hansen was previously employed as a sales executive for World Fuel Services, and before that worked as a freight forwarder for DB Schenker.

Bunker Holding is starting to take more of an active role in helping to manage its brands, with elements of management including HR and communications now being run by the parent company in some cases instead of the individual bunker firms.

Last month the company announced it had appointed Daniel Rose, formerly CEO of hybrid brokerage LQM, as a senior business development manager in its strategy department.