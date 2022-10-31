BIMCO Hires Head of New Brussels Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire starts work when the Brussels office opens on November 1. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping industry body BIMCO has hired an executive to head up its new Brussels office that opens this week.

The organisation has hired Gudrun Janssens to run the new Brussels office, BIMCO said in a statement on its website on Monday. The office will open on Tuesday.

Janssens was previously head of environmental and technical affairs at the Royal Belgian Shipowners' Association, and had previously served as director for maritime safety and environment at the European Community Shipowners' Associations.

"Opening our office in London last year to be close to the International Maritime Organization has cemented our belief that we need to be close to the decision-making processes," Lars Robert Pedersen, deputy secretary general of BIMCO, said in the statement.

"Opening the office in Brussels was inevitable at a time when our industry works towards decarbonisation, and EU regulations have significant impacts on the entire industry and the environment."

The Brussels office will be the organisation's seventh after Copenhagen, Athens, Houston, London Shanghai and Singapore.