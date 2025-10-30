Hapag-Lloyd Adds Another Large LNG-Fuelled Boxship to Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The container ship will be deployed on the Asia and Northern Europe route. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd

German container shipping firm Hapag-Lloyd has taken delivery of another 23,660 TEU capacity dual-fuel LNG container ship.

The Wilhelmshaven Express is the 12th and the final vessel of the 24,000 TEU Hamburg Express class series newbuilds, the firm said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The vessel will be deployed on Hapag-Lloyd’s Asia and Northern Europe route.

Container ships account for a major chunk of the LNG-fuelled fleet. The global LNG-fuelled fleet is currently made up of 804 ships, with container ships making up 209, according to data from classification society DNV.

As regulations tighten, several of these ships are expected to shift to cleaner LNG alternatives such as bio-LNG.

Hapag-Lloyd has another 24 LNG-capable ships on order, with deliveries expected between 2027 and 2029.