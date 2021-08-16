Off Specification High sediment (TSP) fuels from Antwerp

by FOBAS

In the last two weeks FOBAS has tested a number of samples from Antwerp which had tested Total Sediment Potential (TSP) results exceeding the ISO 8217 specification limit of 0.10% m/m.

The samples were all VLSFO fuels. TSP results were high ranging from 0.61%m/m to 0.77%m/m.

Fuels with high sediments can result in excessive sludge deposition in tanks and throughout the handling and treatment/fuel injection systems.

Furthermore, in certain cases the attempted use of such fuels may result in highly compromised combustion leading to engine and turbocharger damage.

In view of the above, if your ships are planning to bunker in in this port or nearby area, we recommend that suppliers are advised of your concerns regarding the stability of the fuel, and that they provide you with additional reassurance that they will adhere to the ISO 8217 requirements for the grade ordered.

Additional attention should be given to the collection of bunker samples. It should be ensured that all parties have witnessed the sampling process and have signed witness forms accordingly, and that the supporting documentation includes records of all the samples considered representative of the fuel as loaded.