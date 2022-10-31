BUNKER JOBS: Aegis Group Seeks Senior Trader in Dubai

UAE-based cargo trading and vessel operations firm Aegis Group is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader for its new marine fuels trading desk.

The firm is looking for candidates with seven to ten years of experience with an international trading firm or physical supplier, it said in a job advertisement on its website last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

For this role, the ability to efficiently function and grow a bunker trading desk will be a key role of the aspiring Senior Bunker trading candidate. Individuals with an entrepreneurial drive, excellent communication and a proven track record of growing a business will be highly favoured

As a Senior Bunker Trader, you will be expected to have a clear understanding behind the operational, financial and HR procedures necessary to establish, function and grow a successful bunker trading business

It is also expected that the candidate has a nuanced understanding of the laws, legal documentation and various forms of contract that tend to typically govern bunker trade

As a Senior Bunker Trader, it is expected that you have an existing client base from your own personal relationships and you are to ensure continued patronage from both your customers and local suppliers

Senior Bunker Traders with experience and expertise in the Gulf region will be prioritized. This includes exemplary personal relationships with suppliers located in Fujairah

A Senior Bunker Trader is expected to be well equipped with market knowledge regarding bunker pricing mechanisms and leading market research resources

Sound understanding of key players (Ports / Suppliers / Owners / Charterers / Regulations) is required

A keen interest in the Marine industry and an ability to carry out analysis and monitor demands around the world is highly favoured

In its early days, the company will focus its efforts on creating long lasting relationships with prominent bunker suppliers and buyers in the industry. Cold canvassing and regular counterparty meetings will be an integral part of strategy. Candidates with exemplary interpersonal skills will be favoured

The ability to pitch new ideas for growth based on ongoing market dynamics will be sought in candidates

As the role includes forming and leading a team, we are looking for a team player with strong ambition and self-drive to ensure success from his team

Daily duties will include relationship building with counterparties, operational and administrative oversight, active brokering / trading on behalf of clients ensuring optimum rates that benefit both the company and the client

This includes processing of sales inquiries, preparation of quotations, sales confirmation and contract execution

An essential role of a bunker trader will also be to ensure that payments are processed on time. Following up on delayed payments will also be a crucial role of the aspiring candidate

In the event of any disagreements, the Bunker Trader will be expected to liaise, communicate, actively discuss and follow up on any outstanding payments with the counterparty while ensuring legal terms of the trade are met

As a team leader it will also be your responsibility to Ensure that KPI's are achieved by your team (calls, litres, margins, duration, sales). To measure the same, the team's performance will be measured and timely designated reports will be prepared to reflect the same

