Aegis Group to Set Up Bunker Trading Desk

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new desk will be based in Dubai. File Image / Pixabay

UAE-based cargo trading and vessel operations firm Aegis Group is planning to set up a new bunker trading desk.

The firm is is hiring a trader in Dubai for the purposes of setting up the desk, it said in a statement on its website last week.

"As part of its ongoing expansion in its cargo trading and ship chartering divisions, the company wishes to hire a senior bunker trader to create its own captive bunker trading desk," the company said in the statement.

The firm was founded in 2009 with a focus on the dry cargo markets serving the steel, power and cement industries, according to its website.