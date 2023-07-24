Dan-Bunkering Appoints Head of Sales in Mediterranean

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new Mediterranean head of sales has worked for Dan-Bunkering since August 2008. File Image / Pixabay

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has appointed a head of sales in the Mediterranean region.

The company has appointed Ibrahim Cördük as head of sales in the Mediterranean as of this month, it said in a LinkedIn post last week.

Cördük has worked for Dan-Bunkering since August 2008, most recently as a senior bunker trader in Middelfart since January 2018.

Dan-Bunkering supplies bunkers at 111 ports across Europe and Africa, of which about one fifth are in or close to the Mediterranean region.

Last year Dan-Bunkering merged its three European units in Monaco, Copenhagen and Middelfart into a single operation, Dan-Bunkering Europe. Hans Lind Dolerup, previously managing director in Monaco, was appointed managing director.