Danish Prosecutors Seek Prison Sentence for Bunker Holding CEO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The court case centres on jet fuel trades made in 2015-2017. File Image / Pixabay

Danish prosecutors are seeking to impose a prison sentence on Bunker Holding CEO Keld Demant for the alleged involvement of his company and its subsidiary Dan-Bunkering in breaches of EU sanctions against Syria, according to Danish broadcaster DR.

The prosecution in the case believes the Bunker Holding CEO knew or should have known about some of the jet fuel trades at the heart of the case, and thus will seek a prison sentence for Demant and fines for both Bunker Holding and Dan-Bunkering, DR reported Wednesday, citing court documents.

The Danish Economic Crimes Police charged Bunker Holding and Dan-Bunkering last week with selling jet fuel to Russian firms in 2015-2017, with the fuel ending up in Syria in breach of EU sanctions.

"We consider the charges against Keld R. Demant solely as a consequence of his function as overall responsible for Bunker Holding and as Chairman of the Board for Dan-Bunkering," a spokesman for Bunker Holding said Wednesday.

"Keld R. Demant has not been involved in the trades in question and therefore he cannot be held responsible for them.

"Furthermore, we firmly believe that the company has not violated any EU-sanctions."

Last week the company said its internal investigations had found no evidence of anyone within Bunker Holding or Dan-Bunkering knowing about the alleged sanctions breaches.