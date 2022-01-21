Biofuel Storage Tanks Added in London for Inland Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Two more tanks will be added in Woolwich in the coming months. Image Credit: Port of London Authority

The Port of London Authority has installed biofuel storage tanks to supply ships operating on the River Thames.

The port authority has installed two biofuel tanks on Royal Terrace Pier with a combined capacity of 20,000 litres of biofuels, it said in a statement on its website this week. Two more tanks are due to be installed at Barrier Gardens Pier in Woolwich in the spring.

Thames Marine Services will supply the HVO to be available from the tanks.

"Supplying all types of vessels -- from house and passenger boats, to tugs, container and navy ships -- we have invested to modify our barges to carry more environmentally friendly fuels," Robert Dwan, business director at Thames Marine, said in the statement.

"We aim to help all our customers on the journey to net zero, which is so important for the long-term health and prosperity of the river and all those who rely on it to make a living."

The shipping industry is showing growing interest in biofuels as it makes early steps towards shifting away from fossil fuels and reducing its carbon emissions. But the future status of biofuels in the marine energy mix will rely upon the extent to which the production of these fuels can be scaled up to meet the needs of the global oceangoing fleet.