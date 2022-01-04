Cockett Hires Trader in Greece From Finecor Oil Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cockett has added a trader in its Athens office. File Image / Pixabay

Bunkering firm Cockett Group has hired a marine fuels trader in Greece.

George Rodanakis has joined the company as a trader based in Athens as of this month, he wrote in an update to his LinkedIn profile this week.

Rodanakis was previously a trader at Finecor Oil Bunkering, and had earlier served for more than eleven years at Macoil International. Before that he had worked in chartering and bunker procurement for G Bulk Corp.

Cockett was seeking to hire multiple traders across the world in August. The company sells more than 4 million mt/year of bunkers, according to its website, and is 50% owned by Vitol and 50% by Grindrod.