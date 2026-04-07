Suez Canal Authority Cancels 15% Rebate for Large Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CMA CGM boxship transiting via Suez Canal in December. Image Credit: SCA

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has announced the suspension of a 15% rebate on transit fees previously granted to large container ships transiting the waterway, according to an official circular.

The decision cancels the previously announced rebate announced last May, it said in a circular published on its website on April 2.

The measure had been designed to attract boxship traffic back to the canal following widespread diversions linked to security risks in the Red Sea.

While some container ships resumed Suez transits in late 2025 after a temporary easing of Houthi-linked attacks, renewed regional tensions involving Iran have again led many operators to avoid the route amid ongoing threat concerns.

The SCA confirmed that the suspension takes effect from April 7.