Varo Buys Bomin Bunker Supply Subsidiary

The acquisition will see Varo add eight German bunker locations including Cologne (pictured). File Image / Pixabay.

VARO Energy B.V. (VARO) has announced the acquisition of German bunker supplier NWB Nord- und Westdeutsche Bunker GmbH from Bomin Bunker Holding GmbH & Co. KG for an undisclosed price.

The acquisition of the inland and coastal marine gasoil supply output will take place through VARO’s subsidiary Reinplus VanWoerden Bunker GmbH.

"This transaction allows VARO to expand its activities in Northern Germany through the addition of eight bunker locations in Hamburg, Cologne, Minden, Bremen, Passau, Brunsbüttel, Brake and Magdeburg as well as seven barges and two bunker stations. The total added bunker capacity through the acquisition is 3’000 m3, bringing total capacity to 21’000 m3," said VARO.

“ The assets we are acquiring from Bomin Bunker fit well into our growth strategy Roger Brown, CEO, VARO

The deal is expected to complete during the first quarter of 2018 subject to the approval of the German competition authorities.

The new operation will add to VARO's existing European inland waterways bunkering business in the Netherlands and Germany, where is operates under the brand Reinplus FIWADO.

"VARO has developed a fuels value chain across North West Europe over the past several years, which enables us to provide real-time supply to our business clients and consumers across the region," said Roger Brown, CEO of VARO.

"The assets we are acquiring from Bomin Bunker fit well into our growth strategy and enable us to geographically expand our presence in order to better serve our customers looking to buy bunker fuels or lubricants in Northern Germany."

Bomin aquired NWB Nord- und Westdeutsche Bunker GmbH in 2004.