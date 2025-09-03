Houthis Claim Attack on Boxship in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A Liberia-flagged tanker was attacked by the Houthis on Sunday. Image Credit: EOS Risk Group

Yemen’s Houthis movement has claimed an attack on a container ship, MSC Aby, in the northern Red Sea, citing alleged links between the vessel and Israel.

The group said in a social media post on Tuesday that it targeted the ship with two drones and a winged missile, claiming the ship was struck.

No independent confirmation has emerged, however, and maritime security agencies have yet to report any such incident.

Moreover, AIS data indicates the Liberia-flagged MSC Aby arriving in Jeddah on Tuesday after departing from Egypt.

The claim comes just days after the Houthis said they had struck a tanker in the Red Sea on Sunday, underlining ongoing risks to commercial shipping in the region.

“At the time of writing, there have been no verified reports of an attack on commercial shipping in the Red Sea since the failed missile strike against the SCARLET RAY on Sunday," Martin Kelly, head of advisory at EOS Risk Group, said in a recent social media post.

"From our estimations, we have counted at least 6 claimed missile/drone launches, of which 5 failed to reach Israeli territory.

"To that end, it is a realistic possibility that the Houthis did attempt to attack MSC ABY but were unable due to a munition malfunction."