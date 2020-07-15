Dubai Increases Bunker Barge Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dubai may take a growing share of the Middle Eastern bunker market in the second half of this year. File Image / Pixabay

The authorities in Dubai have announced an increase in the number of barges licensed to carry out bunker operations in their waters.

Dubai now has 12 barges licensed for bunkering across the emirate's waters, the Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) said in a statement on its website Monday.

The decision was made in conjunction with resuming ship repair and maintenance operations in Dubai anchorage areas, the DMCA said.

"Strengthening the bunkering fleets represents a quality focused addition to the efforts aimed at providing guarantees for the return of momentum to the local marine sector, particularly in present scenario, when there is an easing of restrictions in Dubai," Mohammad Al Bastaki, director of the marine anchorage operations department at the DMCA, said in the statement.