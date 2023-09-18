UK: Northern Port to Extend Shorepower

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Aberdeen harbour. File Image / Pixabay.

The UK government has got behind Aberdeen's push to increase shorepower at the port.

Scotland's oil and energy port on the UK's north eastern coast is to mount a demonstration shore power scheme that will lead to the system being installed across its north harbour, according to the port authority.

"The new [government] funding will see the design and installation of shore power facilities at seven berths on Albert Quay and Mearns Quay in the port's North Harbour which will be operational by April 2025 or sooner," the port said.

Bob Sanguinetti, the authority's chief executive, said that the move is in line with Aberdeen's goal of becoming the first net zero port in the UK by 2040.

Shore power, which is also known as cold ironing, is seen as an efficient way of reducing a port's carbon footprint. Docked ships can operate from shoreside power instead of burning fuel.