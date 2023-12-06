BUNKER JOBS: Military Supplier Black Bull Group Seeks Bunker Trader in Spain

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Black Bull Group specialises in supply to the military sector. Image Credit: Black Bull Group

Military supplier Black Bull Group is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Seville.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in the bunkerindustry and proficiency in English, Spanish and preferably French, Portuguese, Italian or Arabic in addition, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Report to the CCO

Identify and develop new business opportunities in the bunker fuel market and maintain existing clients' relationship

Build and maintain strong relationships with ship owners, operators, and suppliers

Analyze market trends, monitor fuel price fluctuations, and provide market insights to clients

Developing and implementing trading strategies

Negotiating prices with suppliers and customers. Negotiate bunker fuel contracts and ensure favorable terms and pricing for both parties

Manage the entire trading process, including contract execution, logistics, and post-trade support

Managing risk and exposure

Stay updated on industry regulations and compliance requirements

Keep a strong commercial focus to increase client portfolio

Use BBG's tools to update the opportunities and operations info

