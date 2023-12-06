BUNKER JOBS: Military Supplier Black Bull Group Seeks Bunker Trader in Spain

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday December 6, 2023

Military supplier Black Bull Group is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Seville.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in the bunkerindustry and proficiency in English, Spanish and preferably French, Portuguese, Italian or Arabic in addition, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Report to the CCO
  • Identify and develop new business opportunities in the bunker fuel market and maintain existing clients' relationship
  • Build and maintain strong relationships with ship owners, operators, and suppliers
  • Analyze market trends, monitor fuel price fluctuations, and provide market insights to clients
  • Developing and implementing trading strategies
  • Negotiating prices with suppliers and customers. Negotiate bunker fuel contracts and ensure favorable terms and pricing for both parties
  • Manage the entire trading process, including contract execution, logistics, and post-trade support
  • Managing risk and exposure
  • Stay updated on industry regulations and compliance requirements
  • Keep a strong commercial focus to increase client portfolio
  • Use BBG's tools to update the opportunities and operations info

