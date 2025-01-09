Vard Leads Initiative to Explore Nuclear Propulsion for Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vard along with several partners is exploring the use of nuclear energy in shipping. Image Credit: Vard

Norwegian shipbuilder Vard and partners will explore the feasibility of using fourth-generation nuclear technologies in commercial shipping.

The project, named "NuProShip" (Nuclear Propulsion in Shipping), aims to assess the feasibility of integrating fourth-generation nuclear technologies into the maritime industry, Vard said in a statement on its website.

As part of the project, three advanced nuclear reactor technologies have been shortlisted for consideration: the Fluoride High-Temperature Molten Salt Reactor developed by Kairos Power, the Helium-Cooled Gas Reactor by Ultrasafe, and the Lead-Cooled Reactor concept from Blykalla.

Both Kairos Power and Ultrasafe, US-based companies, have developed reactors that utilise Tri-structural Isotropic (TRISO) fuel particles, which are known for their enhanced safety features.

Blykalla's reactor employs uranium oxide for high efficiency and advanced cooling mechanisms.

Nuclear technology, though well-established in naval vessels, remains largely unavailable or unutilized in commercial ships. While nuclear-powered naval ships have proven the viability of such technology, its commercial application has been limited due to safety concerns and the lack of regulations governing its use in the commercial sector.

The NuProShip project is funded by Research Council of Norway, and involves partners such as classification society DNV, Norwegian Maritime Administration and ship owner Knutsen Tanker.