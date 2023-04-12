Titan Announces First Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering With NYK Line

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company used its delivery vessel Optimus for the operation. Image Credit: Titan

LNG bunker supplier Titan has announced its first ship-to-ship refuelling of an NYK Line vessel.

The firm bunkered NYK's car carrier the Jasmine Leader with LNG at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges on April 8, it said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The company used its delivery vessel Optimus for the operation.

"This operation corresponds to the first one of a term contract Titan has with the recognized logistics solutions provider, NYK," the company said in the post.

"We are very proud of this milestone since it represents the beginning of a long relationship with this prominent line.

"This operation would not have been possible without the close cooperation between all parties."