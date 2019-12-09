Rotterdam: Over Half of November Bunker Sales were VLSFO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunkering in Rotterdam. Image Credit: Port of Rotterdam

Over 50% of November bunker sales in Rotterdam were for IMO2020 grade 0.50% VLSFO bunkers.

The port says data derived from its TimeToBunker bunkering app shows VLSFO sales in September were 1,700 tonnes, October 32,000 tonnes, and November 95,000 tonnes.

"This means that the VLSFO percentage within total fuel oil sales grew from 1.8% in September to 51.6% in November," the port noted.

The app is used for over a third of bunkering notifications, and while the sulfur content of fuel is not stated in standard bunkering notifications, Ronald Backers, the Port Authority's bunkering expert, said the app data would be representative of the wider picture.

"I see no reason to assume that companies that still make standard bunkering notifications have completely different clients with completely different fuel oil purchasing behaviour," he said.