BUNKER JOBS: Dan-Bunkering Seeks Finance Business Partner in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday January 13, 2022

Hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering is seeking to hire a finance business partner in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with two to four years of experience as a finance business partner or business controller, preferably with a degree in finance, accounting and/or business administration, recruitment firm Nyberg Group said in a job advertisement on its website on Wednesday. Advanced written and spoken Danish and English are a requirement.

The newly established role will be the 'right-hand person' of the company's chief financial officer, according to the advertisement.

The post lists the following key tasks for the role:

  • Monthly reporting, including management reporting for our board of directors
  • Finance and business controlling
  • Data and cost analyses
  • Project work with an emphasis on the optimisation of our financial and sales processes

