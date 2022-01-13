BUNKER JOBS: Dan-Bunkering Seeks Finance Business Partner in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The newly established role will be the 'right-hand person' of the company's CFO. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering is seeking to hire a finance business partner in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with two to four years of experience as a finance business partner or business controller, preferably with a degree in finance, accounting and/or business administration, recruitment firm Nyberg Group said in a job advertisement on its website on Wednesday. Advanced written and spoken Danish and English are a requirement.

The newly established role will be the 'right-hand person' of the company's chief financial officer, according to the advertisement.

The post lists the following key tasks for the role:

Monthly reporting, including management reporting for our board of directors

Finance and business controlling

Data and cost analyses

Project work with an emphasis on the optimisation of our financial and sales processes

For more information, click here.