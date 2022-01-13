EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Dan-Bunkering Seeks Finance Business Partner in Denmark
The newly established role will be the 'right-hand person' of the company's CFO. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering
Hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering is seeking to hire a finance business partner in Copenhagen.
The company is looking for candidates with two to four years of experience as a finance business partner or business controller, preferably with a degree in finance, accounting and/or business administration, recruitment firm Nyberg Group said in a job advertisement on its website on Wednesday. Advanced written and spoken Danish and English are a requirement.
The newly established role will be the 'right-hand person' of the company's chief financial officer, according to the advertisement.
The post lists the following key tasks for the role:
- Monthly reporting, including management reporting for our board of directors
- Finance and business controlling
- Data and cost analyses
- Project work with an emphasis on the optimisation of our financial and sales processes
