BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Trader in Barcelona

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: Mar Recruitment & Consulting

A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Barcelona.

Recruitment company Mar Recruitment & Consulting highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on Monday, without naming the employer.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in the industry, sufficient autonomy to manage a department and fluent English.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Coordinate with the supply vessel / ship agents for shipping operations related to the delivery of marine fuels, including monitoring performance and delay claims.

The candidate will be responsible for the company's fuel delivery operations, which is a 24/7 job.

Ensure all documentation is carried out and maintain a proper documentation system of all bunker-related activity.

Manage supplier relationships (with large and small oil companies, traders and brokers).

Negotiate and execute all bunker purchase contracts with suppliers.

Develop a strategic approach to group fuel purchases.

Ensure compliance with purchasing procedures.

Monitoring, analyzing and reporting on market trends.

Managing bunker quality and validation processes.

Must perform well under pressure and be able to face and overcome unexpected obstacles.

All other duties and responsibilities related to this are as instructed by management.

Responsible for developing bunker business strategy, new business and clients.

