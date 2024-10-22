EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Trader in Barcelona
Tuesday October 22, 2024

A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Barcelona.
Recruitment company Mar Recruitment & Consulting highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on Monday, without naming the employer.
The company is looking for candidates with experience in the industry, sufficient autonomy to manage a department and fluent English.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Coordinate with the supply vessel / ship agents for shipping operations related to the delivery of marine fuels, including monitoring performance and delay claims.
- The candidate will be responsible for the company's fuel delivery operations, which is a 24/7 job.
- Ensure all documentation is carried out and maintain a proper documentation system of all bunker-related activity.
- Manage supplier relationships (with large and small oil companies, traders and brokers).
- Negotiate and execute all bunker purchase contracts with suppliers.
- Develop a strategic approach to group fuel purchases.
- Ensure compliance with purchasing procedures.
- Monitoring, analyzing and reporting on market trends.
- Managing bunker quality and validation processes.
- Must perform well under pressure and be able to face and overcome unexpected obstacles.
- All other duties and responsibilities related to this are as instructed by management.
- Responsible for developing bunker business strategy, new business and clients.
