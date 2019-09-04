New Hire for Dan-Bunkering

Wednesday September 4, 2019

Danish bunker company Dan-Bunkering has made a new hire at one of its Danish offices.

Nicolay Splidt Jakosen has been employed as a bunker trader at the company Copenhagen office.

Jakobsen joins a 15-strong team at the office which is based at Tuborg Harbour in Hellerup.

Dan-Bunkering, which has headquarters in Middelfart, is part of the Bunker Holdings group of companies.

Contact details:
Direct:  +45 3345 5435
Mobile: +45 6037 3945
E-mail and Skype for Business: nisj@dan-bunkering.com

