Titan Among Group of Firms Taking EUR 62 Million German Funding for Three New LNG Bunker Barges

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Significant government help is still available in some places to fund the development of LNG bunkering infrastructure. File Image / Pixabay

A group of firms including LNG bunker supplier Titan has been awarded German government funding to build three new LNG bunker barges.

Titan, Wesmar and Nordic Hamburg are set to receive EUR 62 million from the German government for the construction of three new barges, Titan said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

"We are extremely happy with this news right before the Christmas holidays," the company said in the post.

The barges will have 4,500 m3 of cargo capacity each, and will be used for LNG bunkering at German ports and elsewhere in Europe, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Friday. The vessels will initially supply fossil LNG and bio-LNG, and will be suitable for the bunkering of synthetic LNG and ammonia at a later date once these markets emerge, according to the report.