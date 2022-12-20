BUNKER JOBS: Wärtsilä Seeks Fuel Cells Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role will ideally be located in the company's Vaasa office in Finland. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Engineering firm Wärtsilä is seeking to hire a fuel cells manager to help develop the company's work applying this technology to the shipping industry.

The company is looking for candidates with good knowledge of fuel cells and a technical education, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Build relationships and interact with fuel cell manufactures/providers

Participate in the set-up of potential partnerships with fuel cell providers and support potential fuel cell (company) acquisition cases

Acquire knowledge of fuel cell current and future technologies

Acquire knowledge of fuel cell value propositions and applications

Analyse market needs and business potential together with internal stakeholders

Analyse possible fuel cell applications as part of Wärtsilä solutions in terms of performance, lifetime, auxiliary requirements etc

Clarify regulatory (classification, legal compliance etc.) aspects of fuel cells in marine applications

For more information, click here.