BUNKER JOBS: Wärtsilä Seeks Fuel Cells Manager
Tuesday December 20, 2022
The role will ideally be located in the company's Vaasa office in Finland. Image Credit: Wärtsilä
Engineering firm Wärtsilä is seeking to hire a fuel cells manager to help develop the company's work applying this technology to the shipping industry.
The company is looking for candidates with good knowledge of fuel cells and a technical education, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Build relationships and interact with fuel cell manufactures/providers
- Participate in the set-up of potential partnerships with fuel cell providers and support potential fuel cell (company) acquisition cases
- Acquire knowledge of fuel cell current and future technologies
- Acquire knowledge of fuel cell value propositions and applications
- Analyse market needs and business potential together with internal stakeholders
- Analyse possible fuel cell applications as part of Wärtsilä solutions in terms of performance, lifetime, auxiliary requirements etc
- Clarify regulatory (classification, legal compliance etc.) aspects of fuel cells in marine applications
