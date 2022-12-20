BUNKER JOBS: Wärtsilä Seeks Fuel Cells Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday December 20, 2022

Engineering firm Wärtsilä is seeking to hire a fuel cells manager to help develop the company's work applying this technology to the shipping industry.

The company is looking for candidates with good knowledge of fuel cells and a technical education, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Build relationships and interact with fuel cell manufactures/providers
  • Participate in the set-up of potential partnerships with fuel cell providers and support potential fuel cell (company) acquisition cases
  • Acquire knowledge of fuel cell current and future technologies
  • Acquire knowledge of fuel cell value propositions and applications
  • Analyse market needs and business potential together with internal stakeholders
  • Analyse possible fuel cell applications as part of Wärtsilä solutions in terms of performance, lifetime, auxiliary requirements etc
  • Clarify regulatory (classification, legal compliance etc.) aspects of fuel cells in marine applications

