General Manager of Arte Bunkering DMCC Steps Down But Continues Trading for Firm

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Haider Ali is stepping down as general manager of Arte Bunkering in Dubai for family reasons, but will continue trading for the firm. Image Credit: Haider Ali / LinkedIn

The general manager of marine fuels firm Arte Bunkering DMCC is set to step down from his management role at the company.

Haider Ali is stepping down as general manager of Arte Bunkering DMCC in Dubai for family reasons, but will continue trading for the firm, he said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Ali has worked for the company since August 2020, at first as a bunker trader in London before taking on the role of general manager in Dubai in April 2023.

He had earlier worked for OceanConnect Marine from 2014 to 2020 and for OW Bunker from 2011 to 2014.

"I will continue working with Arte Bunkering in a trading role, supporting our clients and partners in the maritime and bunkering sectors," Ali said.

"I remain deeply committed to contributing to our mission, ensuring the same level of excellence and dedication during this transition."