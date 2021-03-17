Denmark Deploys Frigate to Gulf of Guinea Over Piracy Concerns

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Denmark will deploy its frigate from about November 2021 to March 2022. File Image / Pixabay

The government of Denmark is set to deploy a frigate to the Gulf of Guinea on concerns over increased piracy in the area.

The frigate will be deployed in the autumn of this year, Denmark's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Piracy "threatens the security of Danish and foreign crews," the ministry said in the statement.

"In such a situation we cannot and shall not just watch.

"We must stand up for the right to free navigation.

The Danish Navy has previously proved strong and important in the combating of the pirates.

"However, if we are really going to get the security under control in the Gulf of Guinea an international military presence is necessary."

The frigate will provide escorts to civilian ships in the area as well as combating pirates. The ship will be deployed in the area from about November 2021 to March 2022.