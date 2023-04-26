Cruise Ship MSC World Europa Completes First LNG Bunkering in Marseilles

by Ship & Bunker News Team

TotalEnergies used its delivery vessel the Gas Vitality for the operation. Image Credit: TotalEnergies

MSC's new cruise ship the MSC World Europa has completed its first LNG bunkering at the French port of Marseilles.

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels supplied the 333 m vessel with 2,500 m3 of LNG at Marseilles on April 22, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The delivery was the first under an agreement between MSC Cruises and TotalEnergies signed in March 2021 to supply 45,000 mt/year of LNG bunkers at Marseilles. TotalEnergies used its delivery vessel the Gas Vitality for the operation.

"This first LNG bunkering operation in Marseille is an important milestone for our company as we welcome MSC World Europa for her first summer season in the Mediterranean," Patrick Pourbaix, managing director in France for MSC Cruises, said in the statement.

"Featuring a range of unprecedented innovations in terms of environmental and marine technologies MSC World Europa represents a major step forward on our journey towards meeting our target of net-zero emissions by 2050.

"LNG is not only the cleanest marine fuel currently available at scale, but also a transitional fuel as we look ahead to source and use synthetic LNG or other alternative non-carbon fuels as soon as they become available at scale."

TotalEnergies's delivery vessels the Gas Agility and Gas Vitality have completed more than 100 LNG bunkering operations since November 2020, the company said.