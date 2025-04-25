Axpo Expands Spanish LNG Bunkering with First Supply in Algeciras

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Axpo bunkered an MSC ship with 5,000 m3 of LNG in Algeciras. Image Credit: Axpo

Energy services company Axpo has carried out its first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering of an MSC container vessel in the Spanish port of Algeciras.

Around 5,000 m3 of LNG was delivered to Mariacristina using a 7,500 m3 bunker delivery vessel, Avenir Aspiration, Axpo said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The operation marks a significant step in the expansion of Axpo's LNG bunkering activities in Spain.

Just last month, the company carried out LNG bunkering operations in Málaga, where it supplied 5,800 m3 of LNG to another MSC vessel.

Axpo says demand for LNG bunkering continues to grow in the shipping industry, with its customer base ranging from small and medium-sized firms to large, energy-intensive industrial companies.

"By expanding our operations to a second port in Spain, we continue to implement Axpo's ambitious small-scale LNG growth strategy and strengthen our presence as a reliable LNG partner," Daniele Corti, head of small-scale LNG at Axpo, said.