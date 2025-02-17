Rotterdam 2024 Bunker Sales Drop to Four-Year Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The port saw a total of 9.4 million mt of conventional bunker and biofuel blend sales last year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: Port of Rotterdam

Bunker fuel sales at Rotterdam, the world's second-largest bunkering location, sank to the lowest level in four years in 2024.

The port saw a total of 9.4 million mt of conventional bunker and biofuel blend sales last year, down by 2.5% from 2023's level and the lowest total since 2020, according to the latest data from the Port of Rotterdam.

Separately, LNG bunker sales surged by 52% on the year to 941,366 m3, a record high.

Total conventional and biofuel sales reached 2.3 million mt in the three months to December 31, the lowest level since Q4 2023. The total was down by 5.2% from the previous quarter but up by 10.3% on the same period a year earlier.

Conventional VLSFO sales gained 19% on the year to 810,831 mt in Q4, HSFO jumped by 33.6% to 780,437 mt, ULSFO rose by 16.4% to 193,567 mt, MGO advanced by 29.3% to 275,977 mt and MDO sank by 19.1% to 119,926 mt. Biofuel blend sales dropped by 49.2% to 118,201 mt.

HSFO's share of total conventional and biofuel demand was 34%, up from 31% a year earlier.

At the same time, LNG bunker sales jumped by 76.6% on the year to 263,068 m3 in Q4.