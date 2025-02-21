Equinor Taps Gasum for Bio-LNG to Power Norwegian Tugs

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Gasum will supply bio-LNG to two tugboats operated by Equinor in Norway. Image Credit: Gasum

Gasum has signed an agreement with the Norwegian energy firm Equinor to supply bio-LNG to two of its tugboats – Borgøy and Bokn – for the rest of 2025.

The first bio-LNG bunkering of the Borgøy was carried out on February 14 at Equinor's facility in Kårstø, Finnish state-owned energy firm Gasum said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Gasum also supplied bio-LNG to Equinor's chartered platform vessel Island Crusader at the Port of Dusavik in Norway in 2024. This new agreement builds on that partnership, with tugboats now set to use bio-LNG

Bio-LNG is a cleaner alternative to fossil LNG. It is produced from organic waste flows such as industrial waste, sewage sludge and other organic wastes.

LNG-capable ships can utilise bio-LNG without requiring any modifications, as it is fully compatible with existing LNG bunkering infrastructure.

Moreover, bio-LNG can be blended with fossil LNG in any ratio, much like biofuel blends, offering flexibility for operators while reducing carbon emissions.

Gasum claims that bio-LNG can reduce GHG emissions by up to 90% on a well-to-wake basis compared to conventional marine fuels. It aims to offer 7 terawatt-hours (TWh) of bio-LNG to its customers by 2027.

The company recently announced plans to operate another LNG bunkering vessel in 2027.