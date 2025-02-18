Gasum to Strengthen LNG Supply in NW Europe with New Bunker Vessel

The vessel will be constructed by RMK Marine yard in Istanbul, Türkiye. Image Credit: Sirius Shipping

Finnish state-owned energy firm Gasum is set to operate a new LNG bunkering vessel in 2027 to cater to growing LNG and bio-LNG bunker demand in Northwestern Europe.

The 7,800 m3 capacity vessel, to be named Celsius, is owned by a joint venture between Gasum and Swedish shipping firm Sirius Shipping and will be chartered by Gasum.

The vessel will be constructed by RMK Marine yard in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Gasum highlighted a significant increase in the number of dual-fuel LNG vessels calling at ports in Northwestern Europe. The new bunkering vessel will support the supply of LNG and bio-LNG to meet the growing demand for these fuels in the coming years.

Bio-LNG is a cleaner variant of LNG, which is produced from organic wastes such as agricultural residues, food waste and biomass. It provides a more sustainable alternative to fossil LNG, particularly for shipowners operating dual-fuel LNG vessels.

It will be a hybrid vessel with batteries for peak shaving and an uninterruptible power supply (UPS), according to FKAB Marine Design, the company responsible for the vessel's design.

"Ship owners are now seeing that switching to LNG and bio-LNG is one of the best ways of reducing emissions in maritime logistics already today, instead of waiting for other technologies that have not yet reached maturity or the required scale or infrastructure," Mika Wiljanen, CEO of Gasum, said.