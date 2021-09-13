Trefoil Hires Bunker Trader From United Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Antwerp. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Trefoil Trading has hired a new bunker trader in Antwerp from United Bunkers.

Felix Vertommen has joined Trefoil Trading in Antwerp as a bunker trader as of this month, according to an update to his LinkedIn profile last week. Vertommen was previously a trader for United Bunkers, and had earlier worked another stint at Trefoil from September 2018 to May 2020.

Trefoil specialises in bunker supply at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub in Northwest Europe, and supplied 7.42 million mt in 2,314 bunker operations in 2018, according to its website.

The firm has been a subsidiary of Burando Maritime Services since 2010.