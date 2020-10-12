Fujairah: Port to Expand Dry Bulk Capacity

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Harbour improvements planned. File Image / Pixabay

Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, and a top three global refuelling stop for ships, is to expand dry bulk capacity at the port.

Work to design and build the Dibba bulk handling terminal project will including dredging, a new quay wall and foundations for ship loader rails as well as other port infrastructure works.

The aim of the project is to increase the port's bulk handling capacity and operational efficiency.

Under the plans, the port's fishing harbour will be relocated.

Dutch outfit Jan De Nul and Belgium firm Besix have been awarded the AED 71 million ($100m) contract for the works, the companies' said.