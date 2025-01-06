Total Bunkering Hires Bunker Trader in Barcelona

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Pedro Guerra Rodriguez has joined the company as a bunker trader in Barcelona as of last month. Image Credit: Pedro Guerra Rodriguez / LinkedIn

Marine fuels firm Total Bunkering has hired a new bunker trader in Barcelona.

Pedro Guerra Rodriguez has joined the company as a bunker trader in Barcelona as of last month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Rodriguez had previously served as a bunker trader for Glander International Bunkering from April 2022 to May of last year.

He had earlier worked as a pricing manager for Cosmopartner in Barcelona from 2021 to 2022, as ocean pricing manager for Tracosa Aduanas in Barcelona from 2020 to 2021 and as a chartering specialists fro Argyros Shipping Ltd in Barcelona from 2019 to 2020.