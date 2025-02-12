Holland Shipyards Group Delivers Diesel-Electric Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The cable-laying vessel features a diesel-electric powertrain, with two 374 bkW electro motors. Image Credit: Holland Shipyards Group

Holland Shipyards Group has delivered a diesel-electric cable-laying vessel to the Netherlands-based Hartel Shipping & Chartering, part of Hudig & Veder Group.

The Maasvliet is fitted with a diesel-electric powertrain, driven by two 374 bkW electric motors, enabling bunker fuel savings of up to 35%, Holland Shipyards Group stated in an email on Tuesday.

"The vessel will be on long-term charter to Subsea Environmental Services and deployed for vital cable projects over the coming years," it added.

The Maasvliet features advanced cable management systems, including dedicated cable tanks in the cargo hold for the collection and storage of cables.

"With a track record spanning green new builds, offshore vessels, and cargo ships, we pride ourselves on being a reliable partner across diverse maritime sectors, Holland Shipyards Group noted.

"This project highlights our ability to combine technical expertise with tailored solutions, delivering vessels that meet the unique needs of our clients."