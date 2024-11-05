Royal Navy Cuts Aircraft Carrier's Bunker Consumption by Up to 5%

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Royal Navy and BAE Systems have tested a propeller cleaning system from SeaTec on board the HMS Queen Elizabeth. Image Credit: Royal Navy

The UK's Royal Navy has tested a propeller cleaning system on one of its aircraft carriers, with fuel savings projected at up to 5%.

The Royal Navy and BAE Systems have tested a propeller cleaning system from SeaTec on board the HMS Queen Elizabeth, the Royal Navy said in a statement on its website last week.

The closed-circuit cleaning system removed 11 kg of marine life from the vessel's propellers.

The system has since been tested on the destroyer HMS Duncan and tanker RFA Tidesurge, removing 13 kg and 18 kg of growth from each vessel respectively.

"The team aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth are delighted with the initial results – the ship is faster, quieter, burns less fuel (clean propellers can cut fuel consumption by 5 per cent, at the same time as reducing greenhouse gas emissions, according to data gathered by SeaTec from other contracts outside the MOD) and there's no evidence of invasive organisms entering the Portsmouth/Solent ecosystem," the Royal Navy said.