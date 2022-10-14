BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Quality Executive in Spain

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the firm's Spanish office. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a quality executive in Spain.

The firm is looking for candidates with expert knowledge of marine fuel specifications, standards and test methods, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Working closely with the Head of Quality, business leaders and commercial teams to define the key duties of this new department

Share your knowledge and expertise to train and upskill relevant internal stakeholders through internal training and informal conversations

Understand the business need for quality guidelines and procedures and prepare & implement appropriately

Identify and lead on relevant internal projects from inception to completion

Analyse and interpret Marine Fuel data and staying up to date with all relevant industry developments

Follow up on all fuel quality related matters with internal and external stakeholders

Work closely with teams across the business to resolve quality related issues and evolve processes to reduce future issues

Work closely with the Claims and Legal teams on any quality related claims

