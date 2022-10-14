EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Quality Executive in Spain
Friday October 14, 2022
The role is based in the firm's Spanish office. Image Credit: Peninsula
Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a quality executive in Spain.
The firm is looking for candidates with expert knowledge of marine fuel specifications, standards and test methods, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Working closely with the Head of Quality, business leaders and commercial teams to define the key duties of this new department
- Share your knowledge and expertise to train and upskill relevant internal stakeholders through internal training and informal conversations
- Understand the business need for quality guidelines and procedures and prepare & implement appropriately
- Identify and lead on relevant internal projects from inception to completion
- Analyse and interpret Marine Fuel data and staying up to date with all relevant industry developments
- Follow up on all fuel quality related matters with internal and external stakeholders
- Work closely with teams across the business to resolve quality related issues and evolve processes to reduce future issues
- Work closely with the Claims and Legal teams on any quality related claims
