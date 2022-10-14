BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Quality Executive in Spain

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday October 14, 2022

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a quality executive in Spain.

The firm is looking for candidates with expert knowledge of marine fuel specifications, standards and test methods, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Working closely with the Head of Quality, business leaders and commercial teams to define the key duties of this new department
  • Share your knowledge and expertise to train and upskill relevant internal stakeholders through internal training and informal conversations
  • Understand the business need for quality guidelines and procedures and prepare & implement appropriately
  • Identify and lead on relevant internal projects from inception to completion
  • Analyse and interpret Marine Fuel data and staying up to date with all relevant industry developments
  • Follow up on all fuel quality related matters with internal and external stakeholders
  • Work closely with teams across the business to resolve quality related issues and evolve processes to reduce future issues
  • Work closely with the Claims and Legal teams on any quality related claims

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com