Iceland: Fishing Boat in Oil Spill Threat

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Husavik port, Iceland. File Image / Pixabay

A workboat in the Icelandic fish-farming industry has sunk off the eastern coast of the Arctic state.

The ship sank close to the coast with 10,000 litres of fuel oil on board.

The immediate threat from the sinking is from the vessel's diesel fuel, according to sector news provider fishfarmer magazine.

The vessel's owner, Laxi Fiskeldi, is looking to raise the ship off the bottom of the seabed once weather conditions improve. It is still held by its anchors and is unlikely to drift and threaten other ships, the report said.

The vessel went down in Reyðarfjörður which, at nearly 20 miles long, is one of Iceland's fastest growing salmon farming areas.