Shiny Shipping Expands to Cover Oman Bunker Market

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The operation will cover the Port of Sultan Qaboos, Port of Shinas, Al Suqayq and Sohar. File Image / Pixabay

Mumbai-based marine fuels firm Shiny Shipping Group is expanding its services to cover physical bunker supply in Oman.

The company has signed a deal with Global Oil Resources to supply bunkers in Oman. The firm already has 0.1% sulfur MGO available, and will look to roll out supply of VLSFO and HSFO in due course, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Tuesday.

The operation will cover the Port of Sultan Qaboos, Port of Shinas, Al Suqayq and Sohar.

At present Shiny Shipping has eight barges of 1,000-4,000 DWT in size in the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf.

"We will be operating our own dedicated bunkering barges for MGO and VLSFO delivery at port berths and within anchorage areas," the company said in an emailed statement.

"One of our barges, Shaun1, has done several supplies to Navy and Cruise ship in Sultanate of Oman in the past, and has recently completed delivering MGO to a container vessel at Sohar anchorage."