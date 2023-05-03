Fratelli Cosulich Makes First Biofuel Blend Delivery to Boxship in Genoa

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The supplier carried out the delivery in conjunction with local barge firm Ottavio Novella. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Fratelli Cosulich has made its first delivery of a biofuel bunker blend to a container ship at Genoa.

The firm bunkered a Hapag-Lloyd boxship with a blend containing 10% biofuel and the remainder VLSFO at Genoa in February, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The supplier carried out the delivery in conjunction with local barge firm Ottavio Novella. The ISSC-certified biofuel component of the blend came from a nearby IPLOM facility.

"The container vessel burnt with no issue the fuel," the company said in the post.

"This biofuel will enable vessel owners and charterers to reduce GHG emissions by 10% and lower the cost of ETS coverage.

"These efforts are a testament to Fratelli Cosulich's commitment to reducing GHG emissions and promoting a more sustainable future for the shipping industry."