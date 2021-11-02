Nigeria Set to Start Africa's Largest Refinery Next Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The refinery is located to the east of Lagos in Nigeria. File Image / Pixabay

The Dangote refinery in Nigeria -- set to be the largest in Africa -- is on track to become operational early next year.

The 650,000 b/d plant is expected to become operational in early 2022 despite delays to its commissioning caused by shipping constraints, price reporting agency S&P Global Platts reported on Monday, citing comments from a Dangote Industries executive.

The start-up date had previously been repeatedly delayed, most recently by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plant, located to the east of Lagos, may significantly expand VLSFO production in West Africa. The region's bunker supply is currently reliant in part upon imports from Northwest Europe and elsewhere.