BUNKER JOBS: WFS Seeks Operations and Sales Support in UK
Friday September 3, 2021
The new hire will join the WFS London office. Image Credit: WFS
Fuel supplier World Fuel Services (WFS) is seeking to hire a UK-based operations and sales support representative for its marine fuels division.
The company is looking for candidates with a strong interest in the marine market and a desire to build a career within the industry, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.
The advertisement lists the following core duties and responsibilities for the role:
- Manage the contract confirmation process
- Supplier and agent management to ensure successful deliver of the end product
- Be the main "go to" contact for internal placing of sales orders and be the in-house expert with regards to management of the internal order database
- Inputting prices for invoicing, ensuring accuracy of billing
- Support the financial operations team when needed to ensure payments are received
- Ensure accurate inputting of customer orders and management of an efficient back office order management process
- Maintain and record global pricing lists from suppliers
- Deliver high levels of service to customers (including some of the world's most prestigious shipping companies) and suppliers of marine fuel
- Undertake ad hoc projects as required by the Supply Manager
