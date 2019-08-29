Noway to its Get First LNG Bunkering Vessel

Bergen LNG. Image Credit: Høglund

Norway is set to get its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker supply vessel.

Traditional oil bunkering vessel Oslo Tank will be converted to supply gas bunkers by Norwegian technology company Høglund and renamed Bergen LNG.

The bunker vessel will operate in Bergen harbour from Q4 2020 under charter from Shell Gasnor, and will serve future LNG cruise ships from Hurtigruten and Havila Coastal Route.

The retrofit contract covers the full delivery range from tanks and pumps to the ship-to-ship transfer system.

“Høglund has worked on several of the world’s current LNG bunkering vessels, and each project has demonstrated how specialist expertise is needed to integrate and control the systems of these vessels safely and reliably," says Peter Morsbach, Director Projects at Høglund Gas Solutions.

"Retrofits should be an easy way for an owner to benefit from the shift to alternative fuels, but there are complications that can stand in the way that require more than the standard one-size-fits-all solution to overcome."