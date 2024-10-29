Danone Joins Maersk's GHG Reducing Shipping Programme

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maesk: eco delivery. File Image / Pixabay.

Food producer Danone has climbed onboard Maersk's ECO Delivery programme.

The programme reduces participants' greenhouse gas emissions by allocated shipping to vessels running on bunker fuel that comes from waste feedstocks such bio-diesel or bio-methanol.

According to Maersk, the applied version of ECO Delivery Ocean by Danone reduces GHG emissions "by more than 40% compared to conventional fossil fuels".

"The ECO Delivery Ocean product and its reduced greenhouse gas emissions align well with our decarbonization strategy to focus primarily on alternative fuels and multimodal transportation," Danone's global chief procurement officer, Jean-Yves Krummenacher, said of the move.

Fashion house Inditex joined the programme last year.

Maersk is the world's biggest shipping group.