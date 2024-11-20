BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Renewable Fuel Analyst in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in analytics or consulting roles. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk

Container line AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a renewable fuel portfolio analyst in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in analytics or consulting roles, it said in a job advertisement this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Collaborate closely with the Head of Green Fuel Portfolio to design and implement an effective operating model for the deployment of renewable fuels across Maersk's global fleet of vessels.

Develop comprehensive fuel supply strategies that align with the renewable fuel demand from various centers, including customer solutions (ECO Delivery), regulatory demands, and Maersk's Science-Based Targets.

Work in partnership with data specialists and Bunker Planning teams to operationalize the renewable fuel portfolio. This involves establishing objectives and key results (OKRs) for the portfolio, and ensuring ongoing progress monitoring through robust data collection and support processes.

Take a leading role in advancing the regulatory optimization program for EU ETS and FuelEU Maritime to ensure cost effective deployment of renewable fuels to achieve compliance.

Support the development of strategic responses to current and upcoming regulatory frameworks, aiming to accelerate the adoption of renewable fuels.

Analyze compliance costs within regulatory demand centers and identify the most cost-efficient renewable fuels in the portfolio to deliver optimal outcomes at lowest possible cost.

Analytical support to the Trading & Origination teams with long-term offtake agreements and deal making activities, and ensure business cases are realized by efficient fuel allocation in Maersk's global network.

Enhance the knowledge hub for green methanol and the carbon market to support informed decision-making and strategic initiatives.

