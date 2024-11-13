Oilmar to Open Branch Offices in London and Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm's new offices in London and Copenhagen are set to be fully operational by 2025. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels firm Oilmar is set to open two new branch offices next year.

The firm's new offices in London and Copenhagen are set to be fully operational by 2025, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

"This expansion marks a significant milestone in our commitment to better serve our clients and partners across the region, enhancing our reach and operational capabilities," the company said in the post.

"This development represents not only an opportunity for growth for Oilmar but also for our dedicated employees and potential new team members."

The firm has advertised for a trading manager in London to act as country manager for the UK.