Petro Inspect Appoints ARA Operations Manager

Mr. Binh-an Nguyen as Operations Manager of Petro Inspect (Netherlands) B.V. Image Credit: Petro Inspect

Petro Inspect has announced the appointment of Mr. Binh-an Nguyen as Operations Manager of Petro Inspect (Netherlands) B.V..

In addition to his ARA-wide responsibilities, Nguyen will also be overseeing the inspection company's operations in Germany and France, Owner and founder Kaivan H. Chinoy told Ship & Bunker.

Having served in the Dutch Military for 4 years as a sergeant specializing in oil and chemicals logistics, Nguyen then moved into a civilian career of cargo operations.

He now has over 10 years of experience working for major surveying companies including Saybolt, SGS, and Intertek.

"He has performed thousands of surveys on vessels, barges, shore tanks, trucks, rail wagons for a wide range of services including cargo and bunker surveys, blending, superintendence, STS. He has also been training surveyors the last couple of years," said Chinoy.

"Binh-an's inclusion in our team will not only strengthen our presence in this region, but also his deep understanding of the ARA market will be beneficial to our organization."

Amsterdam-based Nguyen will be supported by Petro Inspect's team in Greece.

Contact details are as follows:

Petro Inspect (Netherlands) B.V.

Herengracht 420 | 1017BZ Amsterdam | Netherlands

T: + (31) 36-310-9051

C: + (31) 62987-4829

E: ops.eu@petro-inspect.com

E: b.nguyen@petro-inspect.com